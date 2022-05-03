Capital One Financial Corp Sells 30,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.88. 9,118,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,685. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

