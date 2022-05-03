Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.94. 38,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,888. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $329.11 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.28.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

