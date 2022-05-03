Capital One Financial Corp Has $605,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

UPS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. 3,265,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

