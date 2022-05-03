Capital One Financial Corp Has $3.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 6,464,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

