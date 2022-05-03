Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 115,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 1,577,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.