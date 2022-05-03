Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,439 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.