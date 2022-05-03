Capital One Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.85. 1,181,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,231. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

