Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Raised by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,989,000 after acquiring an additional 296,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Shares of COF traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.03. 31,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

