Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 350,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,862,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,106,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

CNNE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 444,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cannae by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,483,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cannae by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Cannae by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cannae by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

