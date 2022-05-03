Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.80 and last traded at $138.12. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

