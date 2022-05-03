Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

CP stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. 2,719,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 53.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

