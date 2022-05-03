Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CANF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

