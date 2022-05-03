Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80.

CBT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. 504,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cabot by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.