Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80.
CBT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. 504,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cabot by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cabot (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
