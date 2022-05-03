Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:BFLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,570. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,737 shares of company stock worth $878,903.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

