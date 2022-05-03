BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.