BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,179 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

D stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 22,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,433. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

