BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,966 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. 44,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

