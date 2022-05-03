Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $123.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.