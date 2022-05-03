Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.