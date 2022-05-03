Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $59.94

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

