Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $149.63

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TER stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,765. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.30.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

