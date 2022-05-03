Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $26.91

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.91.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $178,000.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

