Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $235.15

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 563,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

