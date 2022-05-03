Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $95.00

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $73.33. 1,136,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,505. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.