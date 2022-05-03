Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Q2 posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $40,470,000.

QTWO traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 17,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

