Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.24. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,105. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.