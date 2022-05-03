Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $263.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.26 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

