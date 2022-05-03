Brokerages Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.30). Gamida Cell also posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.67. 354,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,572. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

