Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.90 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $11.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRIS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.15. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 12,879.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

