Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $15.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.95. 3,302,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.86 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

