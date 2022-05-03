Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

AXTA opened at $26.24 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

