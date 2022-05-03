Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

