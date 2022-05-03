Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.31). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. 536,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,017. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

