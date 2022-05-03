Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.58. Netflix posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $185.60 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

