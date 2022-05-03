Brokerages Anticipate Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter.

BHIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 541,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,855. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

