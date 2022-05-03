Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 9th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $579.50. 41,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $594.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

