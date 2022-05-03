Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

