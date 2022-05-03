British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT Raised to GBX 710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 710 ($8.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTLCY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 640 ($8.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $452.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. British Land has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

