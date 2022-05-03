Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

