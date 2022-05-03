Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €92.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.04 ($96.89).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Brenntag stock traded down €1.64 ($1.73) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €72.30 ($76.11). 422,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.65.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

