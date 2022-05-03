Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 6.3%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.25. 9,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,005,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

