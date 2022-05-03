BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BP stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,276,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

