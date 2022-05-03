BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $28.86

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $29.98. BP shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 115,560 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 57.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

