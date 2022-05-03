Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.