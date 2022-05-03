BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.150-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.15-$4.60 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

