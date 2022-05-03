Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,192.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,195.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,327.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

