BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.00.
TSE:CJT traded down C$0.84 on Tuesday, reaching C$152.75. 42,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.12.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
