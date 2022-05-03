BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE:CJT traded down C$0.84 on Tuesday, reaching C$152.75. 42,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.12.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.