Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.