BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 951,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 367,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

