BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $130,037.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 258% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

